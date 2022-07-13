The second suspect from a possible gang-related shooting at Mak’s convenience store in Eastabuchie turned himself in at the Laurel Police Department on Monday evening.
Talmage Williams III, 19, of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg turned himself in at the Jones County Sheriff's Department on Monday morning. Williams is now in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday and his bond was set at $25,000 by Judge David Lyons, but it was revoked because he was believed to be out on bond for a previous felony charge.
“We cannot say thanks enough to the numerous law enforcement agencies who helped in the investigation and search for both suspects in the shooting,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We kept the pressure on both suspects, leading them to finally surrender. Now they will face the justice system for their actions.”
As of Wednesday, victim Tvoris Mitchell Haynes, 26, of Moselle was listed in critical but stable condition at Forrest General Hospital.
The shooting occurred at Mak’s when Haynes was getting gas with his family. According to the report, Norman and Williams pulled up to Haynes’ vehicle and Haynes told them he was “not on that gang s- - -.” They shot into the vehicle, hitting Haynes in the arm and near the collar bone.
Haynes identified the shooters as possible gang members from the Hattiesburg area.
He told the shooters that he had a baby in the vehicle with him when the shooting occurred, according to the report.
Witnesses said when the vehicle was shot into, the woman in the car with Haynes threw her baby out of the window. Haynes was airlifted from the scene.
