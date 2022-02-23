Text message key evidence in case against ‘Cups’
A second suspect in the brutal beating of a Calhoun man has been taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Jon “Cups” Breazeale, 38, of Laurel was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said.
“We’ve been investigating him from the get-go,” Carter said. “We finally got enough probable cause for a warrant.”
One of the key pieces of evidence was a text message believed to be from Breazeale that referred to the victim — 53-year-old James “Scooter” Riser — as a “f-ing pedophile” and boasted that he “pistol-whipped him for like 10 minutes.”
Riser was found by fishermen tied and badly beaten under the bridge at Union Falls on Ovett-Moselle Road just before sunset on Jan. 30. He remains in ICU in Forrest General Hospital with head injuries and unable to communicate, Carter said.
James “J.C.” Tingle, 32, of Hattiesburg was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in the case last week, and he remains in jail on $70,000 bond. He denied knowing Riser or having anything to do with what happened to him.
“I feel like there may be more people involved,” Carter said, so the investigation isn’t over yet, he added.
Riser’s pickup is still missing, so finding it may offer some clues into what happened to him, too.
The investigation has been complicated by the fact that some people with information don’t want to get involved and many of the tips only have nicknames of the people involved, Carter said.
He has received information that the beating was a “for-hire job,” so that’s an aspect that he’s still looking into.
A week or so before the beating, Riser was accused of sending text messages to a 13-year-old girl that were “inappropriate” but not criminal, Carter said, and the girl’s mother “popped him in the head.” Riser had also reported that he was the victim of an assault and robbery at his Calhoun Community residence the night before he was found under the bridge. He went to the hospital and was supposed to go to the JCSD to give a statement about the crime that Monday.
The man accused of the first assault and the girl’s mother had solid alibis, Carter said.
All of the people being investigated are “in the same circles” and they all had “means and opportunity” to commit the crimes, Carter said.
Riser has a long history of drug and domestic violence arrests. He served time in the state penitentiary, and he is connected to plenty of other people with long criminal histories, which complicates the investigation process because of possible enemies he’s made over the years. Riser was on parole for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of meth, and he had just been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center for a parole violation three days before he was found under the bridge.
But Riser’s past doesn’t matter when it comes to working the case, Carter said. “Everyone has Constitutional rights. What happened to him was extreme.”
Breazeale had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court where Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $25,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Carter at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). They only ask for information, not the identity of the caller.
