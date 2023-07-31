With Election Day one week away, the Secretary of State’s Office and Secretary of State Michael Watson encourage Mississippians to utilize the updated polling place locator through the My Election Day portal for the latest poll information.
Developed to ensure Mississippians have the most up-to-date information at all times, the new My Election Day polling place locator allows voters to see their polling place exactly as it was entered into the Statewide Election Management System by local election officials, a direct improvement over the previous polling place locator.
Prior to the My Election Day upgrade, polling place locations were updated via a two-step process: downloaded from SEMS and then uploaded to the Secretary of State’s website. “Our office continues to find solutions for Mississippians to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources for a smooth Election Day process,” said Secretary Michael Watson.
Launched in early July, My Election Day provides election information tailored to a specific address and a method to track an absentee or affidavit ballot.
For questions, contact the Elections Division at 800-829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.