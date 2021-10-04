Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation, designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the rotunda at City Hall on Friday as city employees and officials from other agencies gathered around in purple "Love Shouldn't Hurt" T-shirts.
"If you see something, say something, urged Teya Cooper, victims' advocate for the Laurel Police Department.
Representatives from the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention, the Jones County District Attorney's Office and Family Health Center were among the people present. The proclamation read, in part, that anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, regardless of sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, and millions live in "daily, silent fear" in their own homes.
Children who grow up in violent households often perpetuate the behaviors.
"Our efforts must extend beyond the criminal justice system to include housing and economic advocacy for survivors ... We must continue to hold domestic abusers accountable, punish them to the fullest extent of the law and prevent them from inflicting more abuse," Cooper said.
