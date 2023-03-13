From left, Home Town’s Josh Nowell, Ben and Erin Napier, Jim Rasberry and the owners of the cottage that was renovated in the Season 6 finale, Cornise and Mike Farlin talk to a crowd inside the Laurel Train Depot for a showing of the Season 6 finale of the hit HGTV show. The event was originally planned for the lawn next to the Laurel Mercantile, but was moved inside the Depot because of the rainy weather. The show has been picked up for a seventh season as the Napiers continue their quest to renovate and refurbish neglected homes in Laurel.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
