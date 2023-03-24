The Cotton Boll boutique/gift shop opened in 2018, the same year that 32 other businesses opened in downtown Laurel. Some have closed their doors and some are thriving, but what makes the Cotton Boll stand out is its always cheerful owner, Kelly Lambert. She can be found there every day from open to close. She is also happy to be able to work there all day with her husband Zane, who is able to help her on Saturdays.
The Lamberts moved to Laurel in April of 1988, two days after their wedding day, and have been here ever since. He came here as a pilot for Sanderson Farms, and she was a stay-at-home mom. But in 2017, all three of their kids had grown up and moved out of the house. So, when the empty-nesters were driving through downtown and saw a building being renovated, inspiration struck. She asked her husband what he thought about her opening a downtown store. The rest is history.
“We prayed about it, and by the grace of God, all things came together,” she said. “We signed the lease in October of 2017 and opened the store in January of 2018. I started going to estate sales around the area and shopping on Facebook Marketplace because there was a lot of space to fill in the beginning.”
Lambert’s biggest supporter has been her husband, through sickness and in health. From 2009-12, she was bedridden by illnesses from giving birth.
“To be able to get around like I do and run this business every day and deal with the stresses from being a business owner has been amazing, and I give all the glory to God,” she said.
“The inspiration behind the name of the store — and the vibe of the store, as well — came from my time with my grandparents in Arkansas. My grandpa had a cotton farm, so the store being named the Cotton Boll is after that farm. Going shopping with my grandma was an event. I always wanted to go with her to shop. There was a little store in a nearby town called Whitsitts — that is no longer open — that we shopped at. As a matter of fact, that’s where I bought my first prom dress. It was a store that had good sales and bargains on nice brands. I also went with her to shop at Goldsmiths in downtown Memphis, so when I opened my own store, I wanted a combination of these two stores.
“My grandparents instilled a great respect for money into me from a young age. ‘Always buy the better brands and quality items, but on sale,’ Grandma would say. ‘Don’t wad up your money in your purse, put it in a savings account, respect it,’ said Grandpa.
“We try to work with businesses with a similar model to ours and with ties to Mississippi.”
The Cotton Boll sells items from faith-based company Demdaco and Mississippi-based Restoration Bath House, among others. The business has been blessed, too, and because of that, Lambert was able to open a children’s store called Monkee and Ollies, which carries affordable nice clothes for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.