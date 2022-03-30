The Mississippi Senate on Tuesday approved a new legislative redistricting map that “secures 36 strong Republican seats moving into the 2023 election cycle,” according to a press release from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s office. Four of the Senate’s 52 seats that elected Democrats in the past 10 years now solidly favor conservatives.
Redistricting is required by law every 10 years after U.S. Census numbers are released. The Mississippi Senate’s map was last redrawn in 2012.
“We are grateful for the leadership of Sen. Dean Kirby and members of the committee in the redistricting process on the Senate side,” Hosemann said. “The outcome of his hard work is a fair Senate map providing a conservative majority reflective of the Mississippi citizenry.”
The Senate side of the Joint Committee on Legislative Reapportionment includes 10 members, seven of whom are Republicans. This is the same political makeup in the Senate as the 2012 committee appointed by the previous lieutenant governor.
In August, the committee hosted nine public hearings all over the state. Kirby coordinated the process of drawing the new Senate map over the next several months.
