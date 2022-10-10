U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) is among a dozen senators who released pre-Halloween Public Service Announcements warning parents about the rainbow fentanyl pills now being used by drug cartels to target American youths.
Rainbow fentanyl is being distributed in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, these pills are a “deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.”
In addition to her singular message, Hyde-Smith participated in a joint PSA led by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall M.D. (R-Kan.) that also includes Laurel native Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other Republican senators Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (La.), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Steve Daines (Mont.), Rick Scott (Fla.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), John Barrasso, M.D. (Wyo.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), James Risch (Idaho), and John Cornyn (Texas).
The PSAs include trick-or-treating safety tips, including:
· Remind children to go in groups and to check in with parents periodically;
· Only allow children to get candy from trusted neighbors, family and friends;
· Set a curfew for trick-or-treaters;
· Always double- and triple-check candy for drugs, unpackaged items and suspicious packaging.
Hyde-Smith has cosponsored several bills related to combatting the fentanyl and opioid crisis afflicting cities and states, including Mississippi.
A Mississippi State Department of Health report in March showed a sharp escalation of overall deaths in the state involving fentanyl, including a 125 percent increase in overdose fatalities due to synthetic opioids from 2019 to 2020.
DEA launched the One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign to educate Americans about the dangers of fake pills. If you are in need of assistance, visit www.findtreatment.gov/.
