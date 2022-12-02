A 69-year-old woman and her 39-year-old son were both jailed Wednesday morning in the latest of a string of Laurel Police Department drug raids throughout the city.
Rose Barnett and her son Danny Darby were arrested at a home on East 10th Street, where police found an M&P Uzi .22-caliber and a Glock .357 semiautomatic pistol, as well as Oxycodone.
Barnett was charged with sale of a controlled substance, which will be enhanced because the home where she was arrested is within 1,500 feet of a church, police said.
Darby was arrested for being an ex-con in possession of a weapon. A Mississippi Department of Corrections hold was placed on him. Both were scheduled to have their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
LPD said tips led to the raid, which was the culmination of a lengthy investigation.
The two arrests were the latest in a busy November for LPD Narcotics agents.
On Nov. 22, narcotics officers and investigators raided a home on West 29th Street and found 885 grams of marijuana — about two pounds — and 398 MDMA (ecstasy) pills. Azaria McGill, 24, was charged with aggravated trafficking of MDMA and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church. McGill’s bond was set at $30,000 in Laurel Municipal Court.
On Nov. 18 at about 1:30 p.m., LPD discovered about two pounds of marijuana after executing a search warrant at a home on Maplewood Drive. LPD also found an AR-style rifle, which was reported stolen from Hattiesburg. Malik Marsh, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. Jamier Chapman was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bonds were set in Laurel Municipal Court for Marsh at $7,500 and for Chapman at $5,000.
On Nov. 10 at about 1 p.m., LPD executed a search warrant at a home on South Magnolia Street, where they discovered about six ounces of marijuana, 30 MDMA tablets and two firearms, both of which were reported stolen from Hattiesburg.
Travon Devon Walker, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. Walker’s bond was set at $7,500 in Laurel Municipal Court.
Anyone with information on these or any other cases is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
