Mother shot at young man who had been fighting her teen son
•
One moment, 4-year-old A’Maria Serenity Halton was playing with friends and enjoying a snack on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. The next moment, she was fighting for her life, still clinging to a Cheeto, after being shot in the stomach in front of her home at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community.
The toddler was caught in the crossfire after two young men got in a fight and the mother of one of them got involved, according to reports witnesses made to Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel.
Loretta Brown Elkins, 37, of Laurel was arrested a couple of hours later in Livingston, Ala., less than 20 miles over the state line. She is expected to be extradited back to Jones County to face a charge of aggravated assault. JCSD investigators went to Livingston and retrieved a small-caliber handgun and other evidence, Capt. Vince Williams said.
“It was senseless,” Williams said. “There was really nothing going on anymore. The people fighting had dispersed, but (Elkins) came running around the corner and just pulls the trigger. If you pull the trigger, you’re responsible for that bullet … and there are consequences. Our prayers are with that child.”
The toddler was reportedly on an upstairs balcony playing and Elkins was on the lawn when the shot was fired. Witnesses said that two young men had been fighting, one of whom is the suspect’s teenage son. His older sister went and got Elkins and told her about the fight, and the sister reportedly told Elkins “to shoot,” according to the report. Elkins fired toward the upstairs, where the young man who had been fighting with her son was standing, the report continued.
But the toddler was the one who was hit, and Elkins fled the scene in a blue Honda and family members took the toddler to the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.
The witness statements were corroborated by the evidence, Williams said. Elkins had been a resident at the apartment complex in the past, but she no longer lived there, he said.
The toddler was later airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson, where she underwent surgery and was reportedly in stable condition on Wednesday morning.
“She is in pain and the bullet is still in her intestine” so another surgery is expected to repair the damage, in hopes she won’t continue to need a catheter and colostomy bag, the child’s grandmother Penny Shae Ducksworth said. “She’s a fighter. She’s still talking and smiling. Thanks to everyone for the prayers.”
A large group of people gathered at the ER at SCRMC and Laurel police, hospital security and the JCSD were called in to help with crowd control before the helicopter flew the youngster to the Jackson hospital.
The JCSD immediately put Elkins’ information out on the National Crime Information Center database, and she was arrested without incident by investigators with the Sumter County District Attorney’s Office in Alabama just before 5 p.m.
The last public post on the suspect’s Facebook page is: “A Prayer for Our Children’s Protection,” which begins with the line, “Lord, I pray Your emotional, physical, and spiritual protection over my children. Keep evil far from them …”
