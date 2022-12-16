An Ellisville man suffered serious injuries but somehow survived after crashing a pickup off Highway 15 South in the Landrum Community just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Taylor Anderson, 26, was headed to work as a carpenter when the pickup he was driving left the roadway, rolled over and struck a tree, crushing the cab. Volunteers from Ovett and Glade responded along with EMServ Ambulance and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. Rescue officials expressed amazement that anyone survived the crash. Anderson was later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he is in ICU being treated for two broken legs, a broken pelvis, a broken elbow and collarbone, and a ruptured spleen, according to updates from the family. “Taylor is a very hard worker” and “a great guy” whose family is having to stay with him in Jackson during “his long road to recovery,” said employer Matthew Smith, who has set up a GoFundMe page. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
