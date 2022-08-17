An unidentified Hispanic man was reportedly seriously injured when he crashed a BMW 335i into a tree off the Interstate 59 North Exit Ramp 99 just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers from Powers Fire & Rescue responded along with EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sandersville police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The driver suffered what were described as serious injuries, but no other information was available. MHP was believed to be working the crash, but a spokesman for the agency said no report had been filed. (Photo submitted)
