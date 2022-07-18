Sertoma Club honors T-Ball ticket-sales winners

Nicholas McGilberry won the Sertoma Club of Laurel's T-Ball raffle, a $3,500 cash prize.
At recent luncheon, club President Jason Hoffman presented the $3,500 check to Lamar and Mary McGilberry, Nicholas's grandparents, who accepted the prize on his behalf. Also, T-Ball player Camryn McGilberry was presented a $200 check from the Sertoma Club for his participation in selling the winning raffle ticket.
Sertoma member Wayne Myrick was Camryn's coach. At a prior meeting, the Sertoma Club presented a $200 check to Ashlyn Douglas, player on the Rebels’ team coached by Sertoma member Randy Holland, as the league’s top raffle ticket seller, with 48 books (containing 25 tickets each) sold.
Sertoma raises money from ticket sales and uses the proceeds to assist community members with speech and hearing needs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.