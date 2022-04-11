17-year-old could be charged as adult
•
A group of teens who are accused of sodomizing a seventh-grader with a bottle on a school bus are all facing punishment by the school district and the criminal justice system, officials confirmed.
The South Jones students accused in the incident range in age from 14 to 17, and it’s possible the 17-year-old will be charged as an adult.
“We did have an incident on a bus,” Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said. “The people involved have been charged with assault, and they will be facing school discipline after the youth court deals with them.”
The incident occurred on the back of a bus Wednesday afternoon, and there is video of it, officials confirmed. It started as what was described as “horseplay,” but it soon got out of hand and the small seventh-grader’s pants were pulled down and the group either tried to or did stick a water bottle in his rear end, sources with knowledge of the incident said.
At least three older students were reportedly involved in the assault. They were taken into custody on Thursday and have been held in the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center since then to await their hearing before Judge Wayne Thompson this week.
After that, they will face disciplinary measures from the district, which will likely result in expulsion. Youth court and school disciplinary hearings are not a matter of public record, so the suspects’ identities and their punishments from those entities won’t be known.
On Monday morning, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said he was in the process of getting the video of the incident. When he does see it, he will review it with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office to decide if felony charges are warranted, he said.
