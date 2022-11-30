A convicted sex offender cut his wife with a knife while they were “wrestling” at their residence on Springhill Road, according to reports, and now he’s facing a new felony charge.
Frankie Lee Wright, 43, was charged with felony aggravated assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Friday evening. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $50,000.
Deputies responded to the call in the 900 block of Springhill Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. First-responders from Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department were tending to a woman who had a cut on her left arm, and they told Deputy Reagan Smith the “the man who did the stabbing” was behind one of the trailers on the property.
She reportedly found Wright asleep in a vehicle, with blood on his hands, and when she awakened him, he said he had a knife. Smith placed Wright in handcuffs, and he told her that his wife “accidentally got cut,” according to the report.
Blood was on the ramp leading to the trailer and the woman’s hand and pants were bloody, the report continued. The woman told Smith that she and her husband “were wrestling and she was trying to keep him from leaving” because he had been drinking since 7 that morning. During the tussle, “Frankie pulled out a knife that he keeps on his side ... cut her ... and got up and left,” refusing to take her to the emergency room, according to the report. The knife was not found.
The woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment and Wright was taken to jail.
During his initial appearance, the judge told him that, if he does make bond, he is to have no-contact of any kind with his wife until the case is resolved.
“You can ask the sheriff’s department to escort you to the house to get your necessities, but they will contact her for you to set up a time,” Hedgepeth said.
Wright will also need to see JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites, who oversees local sex offenders, to report where he will be staying, JCSD Investigator Denny Graham said.
Wright was convicted in 2007 of touching a child for lustful purposes in Wayne County and was ordered to spend 15 years in prison for that, Graham told the judge.
