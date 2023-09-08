A Laurel man who failed to meet the requirements of his status as a sex offender will spend the next couple of years in a place where he won’t have to register.
Luis Miguel Caraballo, 39, was ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender.
Wesley Waites, who is compliance coordinator for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, received an anonymous tip in June 2022 that Caraballo was living in a trailer park on Old Amy Road and had been convicted of a sex offense in Puerto Rico. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin told the court.
Caraballo was tracked down at a business off Highway 11 in Pendorff after the JCSD asked for the public’s assistance locating him, and he was charged. He was convicted of child abuse in Puerto Rico and didn’t register as a sex offender when he moved to Laurel last year, as required by law.
In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve two years on post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees of $1,927.50. He was facing up to five years in prison. He was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.