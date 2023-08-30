Drug court grad among three dealers sent to prison
A drug court graduate who is the mother of two teen girls got a harsh admonishment from the judge before being taken away to begin her punishment in prison.
Maria Rayner, 47, was ordered to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found 13.511 grams of the drug in the home she shared with Sean Michael Babineaux, 35, and her two daughters in July 2021, District Attorney Brad Thompson said while prosecuting both cases in Jones County Circuit Court.
“Shame on you, putting your kids in that kind of environment,” Judge Dal Williamson told Rayner. “What kind of mother has a home with meth in the back, gun at the ready, with two daughters in the house?
“If I ran the system that protects children, I would never put them back in your home. Good gracious.”
Rayner graduated from the Jones County Drug Court Program in 2020.
“Did we just waste our time with you?” Williamson asked.
Rayner said, “No, sir, I just made some bad decisions ... and they’re decisions I regret.”
In addition to the prison time, Rayner was also ordered to serve four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $1,427.50. She was facing a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Rayner was represented by Waynesboro attorney Katie Clay.
“I sure hope at some point you decide your children are more important than drugs,” the judge told Rayner “You think about that.”
Babineaux was also ordered to serve four years in MDOC custody after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. When JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at the residence, they found the meth on the bed Babineaux and Rayner shared and a .380-caliber handgun in the closet. Babineaux admitted that the gun was his and he has a felony conviction for manufacturing meth in Louisiana on his record, so he is forbidden from having a firearm.
With the sentence enhancement for having the gun while dealing, Babineaux was facing a maximum of 70 years for both felonies. After pointing that out, the judge asked the defendant, “Why should I go along with just four years?”
Babineaux said, “To give me a chance.”
Williamson snapped back, “How many do you need?”
The judge pressed Babineaux to give him “a good reason,” to which he responded, “out of the goodness of your heart.”
Babineaux also has two teenagers, he said, but they live with their grandmother.
“I was just trying to make money ... and I was addicted to it,” Babineaux said. “I want to do better with my life, turn it around, do better for myself and my kids. I made a mistake.”
Babineaux was ordered to serve four years on the meth charge and two years on the gun charge, but those two sentences will run concurrently. He will also have to spend three years on post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service fee and pay fees of $4,427.50, which includes a $3,000 fine. He was represented by public defender Cruz Gray.
“I wonder how many lives you’ve negatively impacted,” Williamson said to Babineaux.
He warned him that he “better do everything right” when he is released from prison or he will be sent back to serve the time that was suspended. He also warned that if he is convicted of another felony, he will likely be charged as a habitual offender, meaning he will have to serve all of his time without being eligible for early release.
The judge gave the same warning to Calvin Williams, 32, who was ordered to serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to sale of heroin. He sold a little less than a half-gram to a confidential informant from his home on West 29th Street and was arrested by Laurel Police Department narcotics agents in June 2018. He told the judge he was on parole for an old possession charge.
“I ain’t that guy no more,” Williams said when the judge asked why he did it.
In addition to the prison time, Williams was ordered to serve four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $2,427.50. He was facing a maximum of eight years behind bars.
“If you are back in this court on another drug charge and are found guilty,” Williamson said, “I’m going to give you the maximum, for the benefit of the folks in this county.”
