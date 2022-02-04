A local attorney is challenging the incumbent in the race for 19th District Chancery Judge.
Jerry D. Sharp filed qualifying papers to run against Judge Billie Graham, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Tate Reeves in July 2020. She was selected to finish the term of longtime Chancellor Frank McKenzie, who retired after 25 years on the bench.
Sharp was on the short list of candidates being considered to replace McKenzie, sources said at the time, and most seemed to think that Sharp would get the appointment.
Graham was serving her third term as Jones County Justice Court Judge for District 2 at the time she was picked. Before that, the Stringer native had an extensive history of serving as a solo practitioner, mostly in chancery court. That experience along with her time on the bench made her “uniquely qualified” for the position, Reeves said at the time.
After Graham was appointed, Sharp was among the people who interviewed with the Board of Supervisors to be appointed to fill the remainder of her term in Jones County Justice Court. Noel Rogers won that appointment and Sharp did not seek the job in the next year’s election, which was won by Sonny Saul.
Sharp lives in Ellisville and has a law practice in North Laurel.
The qualifying period began on Jan. 3 and ended Feb. 1. Judge Dal Williamson was the lone qualifier for Jones County Circuit Judge, where he will seek a third term.
The annual salary for a chancery court judge is $149,000.
The 19th District is made up of Jones and Wayne counties.
Chancery courts have jurisdiction over disputes regarding equity, domestic matters (including adoptions, custody disputes and divorces), guardianships, juvenile cases, sanity hearings, wills and challenges to the constitutionality of state laws. Land records are also filed in chancery court.
Graham speaking to GOP women
Chancery Judge Billie Graham will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Jones County Republican Women.
The chancellor for Jones and Wayne counties will be featured at the lunch, which is set for noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84 West). Lunch is $15, and guests are welcome.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
