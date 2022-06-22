Pursuit ends in crash with cruiser in Waynesboro
A Wayne County woman who was “on a suicide mission” almost took out a police officer with her after a pursuit that was topping speeds of 100 mph as she headed into the city limits.
Dallas Jordan was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis on Highway 84 East in Wayne County around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop her for a traffic violation, MHP reported in a press release — without identifying the driver.
“Troopers pursued the vehicle into the city of Waynesboro, when the driver crashed into a Waynesboro officer’s vehicle. Minor injuries were reported in the crash,” according to the short press release, which included no details. “The incident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.”
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley and Waynesboro Police Department officers joined the pursuit on Highway 184 going into the city limits, and the Mercury was traveling over 100 mph, Ashely said.
He said it appeared that she steered the car she was driving toward an SUV that was being operated by WPD Officer Neal Street, according to reports.
“It was like she was on a suicide mission,” Ashley said. “She told me she wanted to die.”
Witnesses said it was a miracle no one was killed. The extent of the drivers’ injuries were not known, but MHP’s press release called them “minor.” The officer is “banged up, but recovering,” WPD Chief Holt Ross said.
Jordan will likely face charges from MHP and WPD, including aggravated assault on an officer and felony fleeing.
