A panhandler and petty criminal who's well known to local law enforcement has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that Sheriff Joe Berlin roughed him up in a Laurel parking lot on the day of New Year’s Eve.
Hattiesburg attorney Matthew Lawrence filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg on behalf of 32-year-old Monterian Dotson of Laurel, who claimed that his civil rights were violated by Berlin in the Lowe’s parking lot while asking a customer for money.
Dotson is known to locals for approaching them in parking lots across the city and asking them to give him $4. Between August 2021 and August 2022, Dotson was arrested at least 14 times for misdemeanors ranging from vagrancy and trespassing to resisting arrest and probation violation.
The Leader-Call was made aware of the allegation and a reporter talked to Berlin about it soon after the incident. The reporter decided not to do a story about it because he determined it was not newsworthy.
Berlin has retained attorney Will Allen to defend him in the lawsuit, so he can’t comment on the case.
But in notes the reporter took before the lawsuit was filed, Berlin said he was at Lowe’s with his wife on Dec. 31 and saw Dotson begging for money. He told the customer not to give the panhandler any money, to which Dotson responded, “I’ll f - - - you up.”
Berlin said he told Dotson to come say it to his face, then met him halfway and pushed him against a vehicle and warned him to leave the premises. Dotson then insulted Berlin’s wife and flipped him off, the sheriff said.
Dotson’s lawsuit claims that Berlin’s wife took cellphone video of the incident, and that video has been subpoenaed in the lawsuit.
The complaint claims that Berlin “used his authority ... to belittle, abuse, harass, and eventually batter” Dotson even though he was “not in violation of any local or state law at the time of the incident.”
Several of Dotson’s local arrests are for panhandling, which is a misdemeanor, according to a local ordinance. He has accumulated more than $6,000 in unpaid fines with the LPD, according to court records.
In November 2021, a Facebook post showed longtime Laurel Police Department officer Ted Ducksworth helping Dotson get his driver’s license and a job. But Dotson reportedly never showed up for work and continued begging people for money and getting arrested. A post on Dotson’s Facebook page Wednesday morning reports that he got a full-time job cleaning chicken houses and living in Wayne County.
The complaint concludes that Berlin’s actions were “aggressive, violent, immature and without justification or cause” and that someone in his position should be “more respectful and responsible.”
A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument.
