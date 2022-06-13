Deputies allowed to work private security in patrol units; company pays salary, insurance
Sheriff Joe Berlin and ex-sheriff-turned-Supervisor Larry Dykes disagree on a state law that allows deputies to use their publicly-provided equipment while working private security.
That’s been a topic of discussion in Jones County Board of Supervisors meetings over the last couple of months after Protec Security owner Joey Davis made the request. A law that was passed by the state Legislature in 2021 gives the green light to law officers to use taxpayer-provided patrol vehicles, uniforms and other equipment while working for private companies, with the approval of the sheriff.
“Nothing against the sheriff or Protec ... I just can’t in good conscience vote for it,” Dykes said. “It’s the use of public property for personal gain.”
Supervisor Phil Dickerson said he and his men would sometimes like to use county equipment to help elderly or handicapped residents, but that’s not allowed, he said.
Supervisor David Scruggs agreed.
“What’s the difference in us using county equipment on private property and this?” he asked.
Board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said, “The difference is, you don’t have a state law backing that. They’ve carved out a special exception for law enforcement in the interest of public safety.”
Protec will cover the cost of vehicle and officer insurance and fuel while the officers are working private security. Supervisors have expressed concern that the JCSD and the county will be responsible legally if something were to go wrong.
“If they’re in uniform and the county vehicle, the county is going to be liable,” board President Johnny Burnett said at a meeting last month.
While there is no way to prevent anyone from filing a lawsuit, a Mississippi Association of Supervisors attorney indicated that the JCSD and county should be on solid legal footing if they are sued for the actions of a deputy who’s working a private detail, Ashley said.
“It’s not like it’s going to be every day,” Berlin said. “Just big events like the fair.” He also pointed to the recent Mother’s Day Blues Festival that moved from Laurel to Forrest County this year and was worked by uniformed deputies from that county hired privately by the organizer.
The benefit of having the official cars and uniforms, Berlin said, is, “They get more respect than security officers.”
Protec recently had to upgrade its insurance coverage amount by $3 million in order to meet the fair commission’s requirements to be able to provide security for the South Mississippi Fair.
The way Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller sees it, the arrangement is a good thing for the fair-goers and Jones County taxpayers.
“They’re getting sheriff-level protection with someone else paying their salary,” he said. Burnett, Dykes and Scruggs voted against allowing it while Supervisors Travares Comegys and Dickerson voted for it. But after the vote, Ashley clarified that it wasn’t the board’s decision.
“It’s not up to us, it’s up to the sheriff,” she said.
He has to OK the employees and security details, then make a note of each one to put in the board minutes, Ashley said.
“OK,” Dykes said, “but the perception ain’t gonna be good.”
