Supes sign resolution to support Second Amendment
•
The Jones County Board of Supervisors finally pulled the trigger and passed a resolution to proclaim their support for the Second Amendment and to shoot down the possibility that they will participate in the unlawful confiscation of weapons at the hands of the federal government, if that were to ever happen.
The wording of the resolution that was proposed by the Free State Citizens Action Union was changed slightly to remove the word “sanctuary” from the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” document that was submitted by the group and had been adopted by more than two dozen counties across the state.
But FSCAU founder Buck Torske, his wife Barbara and other supporters were grateful for the measure to pass on the fourth time they came to the board with the proposal. This time, there was no presentation. Supervisor Phil Dickerson made a motion to call for a vote on the resolution, and Chief Administrative Officer/Board Attorney Danielle Ashley clarified which resolution they were passing. She read the one that she made the slight revision to, “without the ‘sanctuary’ language.” Dickerson made the motion to pass that version, Supervisor Larry Dykes seconded it and the rest of the board voted unanimously in favor of it.
“Thank you to the board … on behalf of the Free State Citizens Action Union and other concerned citizens,” Torske said.
Board President Johnny Burnett said he appreciated their persistence and noted there was “never a doubt about the board’s support for the Second Amendment.”
Torske’s wife told the board that she is from San Francisco and grew up on the West Coast, so their stance is “refreshing” to live in a place that’s not constantly bombarded “with the liberal point of view.” The signing of the resolution shows that the county government “will not facilitate” any action to take against lawful gun ownership.
“This sends a message that you stand with us,” she said.
In another matter that has been the subject of several meetings, the board again discussed medical marijuana. Supervisors voted 4-1 last meeting that they would not oppose the cultivation of the plant in the county, but they have yet to decide where they stand on the processing and opening of dispensaries in unincorporated portions of the county.
Municipalities will automatically opt in to it all if they don’t decide to opt out by May 3. Only municipalities will collect sales tax from dispensaries. They asked Ross Tucker of the Jones County Economic Development Authority what kind of impact a processing plant would have on the local economy.
Cultivators and processors from outside the state are looking to locate in Mississippi, he said, and they offer “higher than average wages” and have expensive equipment that would add to the property taxes they pay. Processors have to make more of an investment and hire more people than cultivation operations, he said. One such plant is under construction in Meridian, he said.
Supervisors decided to table the decision until the next meeting.
The board also heard a proposal from Brad Kent of SouthGroup Insurance about renewing the county’s insurance with the state supervisors’ association carrier, MASIT. The annual premium is going up $8,000, to $593,000, he said. Updated appraisals on four county buildings — the old Jones County Rest Home, FEMA shelter, Beat 2 barn and the Multipurpose Building at the Magnolia Center — were undervalued before, he said.
The county has had 169 claims in five years for almost $2.4 million, Kent said.
“Claims are exceeding premiums … but we’ve had no problems with claims,” he said.
Supervisors voted unanimously to renew the MASIT policy for another year.
