A shooting in the Glade Community may have been self-defense during a domestic dispute, according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Currie Road just after midnight Monday, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Tyrandy Tillman inside with gunshot wounds to the stomach.
He was transported to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition at the time.
Ashley Smith, 35, admitted to shooting Tillman twice with a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, according to the report. She told investigators that they had been arguing, Tillman left, but then he came back in and hit her and strangled her before she shot him. She had marks on her face and neck consistent with an assault, Carter said.
“The evidence appears to be self-defense,” he said, but the case will be presented to a Jones County grand jury for them to decide, he added.
Two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Tillman is expected to be charged with aggravated domestic assault after he recovers and is released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.