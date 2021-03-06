Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for 18-year-old Montrell Harris, who is accused in the shooting death of a man at South Park Village in Laurel just before noon on Saturday.
The victim — identified by multiple sources as 32-year-old Xavier Davis — was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center after being transported there by private vehicle.
Officers from the Laurel Police Department were dispatched to South Park Village after getting a report that a man received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to SCRMC by private vehicle and pronounced dead.
A warrant was being prepared and Harris was entered on the national crime database for the charge of murder, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Harris was reportedly transported from the scene in a black Dodge Challenger, tag number unknown.
The LPD is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Harris.
Lt. Michael Reaves is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.