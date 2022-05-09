An Ellisville man who is accused of shooting at a social worker last week is now facing another felony charge.
Bobby “A.J.” Louge Jr., 21, was charged with grand larceny in addition to aggravated assault when he made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday. He is accused in the theft of equipment from Chris Albritton Construction at a work site in Ovett a few months ago. His bond was set at $55,000 and he remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday.
Louge was arrested Thursday night after being accused of shooting at a Child Protective Service social worker when she responded to a child-welfare concern at a residence on Pittman Road, just off Highway 590 outside of Ellisville.
The unidentified social worker was confronted by Louge and he shot at her, she told deputies, describing in detail how she “heard the bullet whizzing by.” Louge then approached her and threatened her, she said, so she fled the scene in her vehicle and met deputies at a business near Ellisville.
No other details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.