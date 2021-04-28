Girlfriend drops charges; 2 women caught in crossfire may go forward
A Rankin County man is accused of shooting at women in cars in the Glade Community after shooting some whiskey just before midnight on Tuesday.
Dustin Summerlin, 29, of Florence is charged with attempted aggravated assault and his second DUI after being taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
They were dispatched to Highway 15 South just after 11 p.m. in reference to a “rolling disturbance with shots fired” from a grey SUV, according to one of the incident reports.
Summerlin had reportedly met girlfriend Stephanie Sherman, 27, of Richton in the parking lot of Glade Elementary School when the two “got into an argument, and (Summerlin) pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots,” JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said. One bullet struck a tire, and one went into her Nissan before it pulled back onto the highway and Summerlin followed, continuing to fire the handgun at the car, McKenzie said. Two 9mm shell casings were recovered in the parking lot along with “several rounds in the front passenger seat,” according to other deputies’ reports.
While the accused shooter was being taken into custody at Old Highway 15 South, two more women in a Pontiac advised a deputy that they had been shot at while they were pulled over to look at their GPS just south of the school.
A man was “running towards her vehicle” as she pulled away, then the “headlights quickly approached from the rear,” and the driver of the grey SUV “pulled beside her car and fired a single gunshot,” according to another incident report. She continued to drive “at a high rate of speed” until deputies’ blue lights pulled in behind the SUV. No damage was found to the Pontiac, which was occupied by two women.
Deputy Miguel Grimaldo took Summerlin into custody with assistance from Deputy Ladean Byrd. The deputies reported smelling alcohol but Summerlin refused to take a breath test. They recovered a “cold, empty bottle of alcohol in the back seat” and a cold cup of cola “with some alcohol mixed in” inside the vehicle, according to Grimaldo’s report.
Summerlin admitted that he met Sherman at a gas station on Highway 15 South then began to follow her but did not provide any more information, according to the report.
The women in the Pontiac — a 53-year-old from Sandersville and a 30-year-old from Richton — had no connection to the suspect nor Sherman, McKenzie said. It was believed that the shooter thought it was his girlfriend in the car since it was stopped on the road in the area, he said.
“They were just caught in the crossfire,” McKenzie said, adding that it was “amazing” no one was injured in the gunfire or in a crash while trying to get away from it. The quick response of deputies was one reason for that, he said.
Sherman met with McKenzie on Wednesday morning and she signed an affidavit stating that she wanted to drop the charge for Summerlin shooting her car. The other two women can still go forward with the charges, he said.
Summerlin was charged with attempted aggravated assault, DUI-second offense-refusal to take test, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and no insurance. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
Sgt. Brennon Chancellor, and deputies Chase Smith, Curt Bassett and Grimaldo responded and wrote reports in the incident before turning it over to investigators.
