$50 fee required for each unit; complaints can lead to permits being revoked
In May, the debate about the need for an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals in Laurel was spirited and somewhat contentious at City Hall.
Three months later, when the new ordinance was on the agenda for the City Council meeting, there wasn’t even a sigh or a groan from the audience when council members voted unanimously, 7-0, in favor of it.
Mayor Johnny Magee took that as a sign that the ordinance satisfied both sides — at least somewhat.
“Some are still not happy, I’m sure,” he said with a smile.
But a lot of work went into putting together the plan, he said, that balanced the concerns of the people who pushed for and opposed the proliferation of Airbnb and VRBO short-term rental units in and around residences. Property owners were looking to capitalize on the burgeoning tourist business created by the hit HGTV show “Home Town” while other residents were concerned about non-resident owners of local properties and the extra traffic and people they didn’t know coming and going.
The proposed ordinance — which won’t go into effect until 30 days after the second reading of the ordinance at the Aug. 16 council meeting — calls for owners of short-term rental units to pay an annual $50 permit fee for each unit.
One of those can be a room inside the residence and one can be an outbuilding. Those who already have more than one outbuilding for rent will be grandfathered in, but property owners who wish to have more than one outbuilding in the future will have to request a special exception through the Planning Commission and the City Council will have final approval.
Property owners with short-term rentals will have to get an application from the Inspection Department and each application will be reviewed by the Planning Commission, which will conduct a public hearing before approving permits.
The Planning Commission has “broad discretion” when considering applications, according to the ordinance. If approved, the Inspection Department will issue permits after inspectors deem a property to be satisfactory.
The Inspection Department will also notify adjacent property owners about the date and time of the public hearing regarding the permit application.
All applicants must also get a privilege license from the Laurel City Clerk’s office and be registered for state and other tax requirements.
The permits can be denied or revoked for several reasons, including if guests or users of the property violate local noise ordinance or disturb the peace.
The Inspection Department will provide the Laurel Police Department with an updated list of contact people for each short-term rental unit in the city limits, and verified complaints about non-compliance will be considered in determining whether a permit should be revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.