Victim tries to conceal wound, not cooperating with investigators
•
An SUV was shot up and one occupant was struck by a bullet, but there were a lot more questions than answers after the Monday night incident that was believed to have started in Laurel and wound up in the Currie Community, just outside the city limits.
An unidentified man who was shot in the lower torso tried to hide his wound from law enforcement and medical personnel at first, but he was eventually taken to the hospital in a patrol unit for treatment. He was being uncooperative with investigators, sources with knowledge of the case said.
“We’re working to find out what’s going on,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Laurel police received a call that shots had been fired outside a store in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue around 9 p.m. They immediately alerted area law enforcement agencies with a description of the vehicle and a suspect’s name, Cox said. He declined to identify the suspect for a reporter.
Shortly after that, 911 calls came in from passersby saying that someone on Luther Hill Road — about a mile past Doncurt Road — was screaming that he had been shot.
The black SUV had moved down the road a bit when deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department made contact with the occupants. The vehicle they were in matched the description from the 1st Avenue shooting, but the occupants reportedly said that they were fired upon at a convenience store on Ellisville Avenue. Someone else involved reported that the shooting happened in South Park Village, a source with knowledge of the case said.
The LPD asked the JCSD to take the man and woman in the SUV into custody, but the man didn’t tell officials that he had been shot. His wound was reportedly covered with a makeshift bandage of a T-shirt and hoodie. It was only after he had been handcuffed, patted down and placed in the back of Deputy Xavier Thigpen’s cruiser that he advised he had been shot. Medics from EMServ Ambulance and Powers Fire & Rescue had already cleared the scene by that time, and EMServ units were working a five-car pileup on Interstate 59.
So Thigpen transported the victim to South Central Regional Medical Center while Powers emergency medical responder Lance Chancellor provided medical care on the way in. The man was treated and released, Cox said.
The occupants of the vehicle were “fortunate to be alive based on where they said they were sitting and where the rounds went in the vehicle,” said a source who saw the SUV.
Sgt. Rodrigus Carr is the lead investigator for the case. He received information that three people were in the SUV at the time of the shooting.
When asked why he believed there were so much conflicting information about the incident, Cox said it’s either “misdirection or retaliation,” noting that the man who was shot is “not being cooperative.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
