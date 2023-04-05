Woman charged with having sex with dogs, posting videos
•
A Myrick woman is facing disturbing charges for having sexual contact with dogs and posting videos of the encounters, according to charges filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, was charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before noon Wednesday.
She was arrested at a residence on Norton Road and two dogs were seized from the property and taken by Deputy Regina Newton to Sawmill Animal Hospital in Laurel. One of the dogs is a German shepherd that she refers to as “a service dog,” investigators said. That dog appears in a video with her that was posted on the social-media app SnapChat, according to the affidavit. The video shows Frazier and the dog having sexual intercourse in February in Myrick. She claimed that it happened in Hattiesburg, the “geo” location of the video shows it was in Myrick.
“Frazier admitted she was the one in the video but stated she was forced to do it,” according to the affidavit.
“There is no evidence of that claim, but we are investigating it,” JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
The investigation began after Newton received the disturbing videos from an unidentified person who was concerned about the welfare of the dog. Newton is known for specializing in cases of animal abuse and handling them for the JCSD.
Frazier reportedly claimed that she was “threatened to do it” and that “people pay me” to make the videos when JCSD personnel went to the residence to arrest her. There were two men at the residence when she was arrested. SnapChat is a free app.
Frazier is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court today (Thursday).
A conviction for unnatural intercourse carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.