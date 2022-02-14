Heidelberg man lives a sober life with simple means
At 58 years old, Heidelberg resident Robert B. takes a bath in a cold spring often down the hill from a converted storage shed he calls his home on a six-acre plot of land.
He fills up a bucket of fresh spring water from a stream that trickles down into the stillness of his wooded surroundings. To him, the shock of cold water is a form of meditation. A baptism that shocks his mind into stillness.
“It stops my mind from whirling when that ice-cold water hits me,” he said. “It’s so invigorating. You’d think it would be painful, but you can handle it.”
Robert, who did not want to reveal his last name, lives in a way most people who live sober or otherwise would not fathom — without electricity or running water. But keeping things simple brings him more pleasure than the wants or desires outside of himself, he said.
“I do miss hot water sometimes. I do miss electricity, and I wish I had a computer to play computer games, but I see those as things that I don’t have to have,” he said. “It’s not necessary.”
Robert will celebrate three years of sobriety March 21 after years of living in addiction. It took him a long time of living hard before he considered spiritual principles that come with living a sober lifestyle, he said.
“I’m not desperately unhappy like I was when I was drinking and drugging,” he said. “I can live with a lot less and be somewhat self-satisfied. I would like to have more, but when I think about all the bills that come with more, I can spend it on other things.”
He still has desires like sugar and tobacco and other materialistic things, but living with the bare essentials has brought a certain serenity to his life.
Starting with nothing
“I just wanted to be able to drink like other people — what I perceived as normal — after a lifetime of beating my head against a wall,” he said.
With the help of other chemicals, he wound up homeless and on the streets.
His converted shed now has a bed, a television, a refrigerator, movies, books, an air conditioner and a heater that runs off a generator. He cooks his meals over a grill in the yard and has a pantry in a small addition on the shed.
“I had less than what I have now,” he said. “I didn’t have an air conditioner, a heater, I didn’t have anything. I find now that I don’t need things like that or relationships to stay sober. I just need honesty, open-mindedness and willingness.”
When he was in active addiction, he felt he had let so many people down. A lot of this had to do with trying to keep up with the expectations of other people, he said.
“I never could measure up to what I thought a man should be, and I just assumed that everyone felt the same way about me that I felt about myself,” he said. “I see now that that really isn’t true.”
Robert underwent several stays in rehabilitation centers before being able to get to a point where he could maintain three years of sobriety. His relationships changed, too, surrounding himself with others who were trying to live sober, he said.
“I have friends that are trying to do the same thing who are trying to make the world a little bit of a better place instead of a worse place,” he said. “It’s important to me what they think, but it’s not all-encompassing.”
Ending with more
There’s a quote from the movie “Major Payne” that he thinks of often about his lifestyle and living with less: “If I needed a wife, the army would have issued me one.”
“I sort of think of that now,” he said. “If I really need something, God will issue it to me. I’m on a need-to-know basis. When I’m supposed to have something, I’ll have it.”
One day, he would like to be totally independent, with solar panels installed and hot water, but the one thing he said he could not live without is toilet paper, he said with a laugh.
“I’d like to live completely green with no carbon footprint,” he said.
A dream of his would be to install solar panels on the property to be carbon-neutral. But the dream will come in time, when he’s ready and able.
All of his life, he felt that he got more than he was prepared for from relationships to jobs because he did not have a good foundation, Robert said.
“There’s a lot of room for spiritual growth, but I have things that maybe other people don’t have,” he said.
Living on the six-acre plot, the wooded thicket provides a refuge from the world. Brushing his teeth in the morning with fresh spring water, a bird visited and watched him from a nearby vine.
“It’s little things like that bird that let me know everything’s going to be OK,” he said. “I was worried about getting my new job, and seeing that bird so up close brought me out of that mindset.”
His connection to nature brings him joy. A tree he planted years ago was twisted up by Hurricane Katrina but still remained, strong and winding and weathered many more storms. Even with its broken branches and twisted frame, the tree still stands, he said.
“I’ve been down so many times and broken mentally,” he said, “but always able to come back, like that little twisted tree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.