"Considering all of the evidence together ... the Court concludes that there is enough circumstantial evidence to take the Plaintiffs’ claims out of the realm of mere conjecture and plant them within the realm of reasonable inference.The Defendant’s Motion for Summary Judgment is hereby DENIED." — Judge Dal Williamson
The wrongful-death lawsuit against Greg Burroughs will go to trial.
That was the ruling Judge Dal Williamson made by denying a motion for summary judgment filed by Burroughs’ attorneys in Jones County Circuit Court.
Attorney Jay Jacobus argued that there was “no direct proof or evidence” that Burroughs fired the shot that killed his girlfriend Katherine Sinclair in the garage of his Windermere home in June 2017.
“There’s only circumstantial evidence.”
The lawsuit filed by attorney Seth Thompson on behalf of the Sinclair family is “full of innuendo, not material facts,” Jacobus told the judge during the hearing in the Ellisville courtroom. “They offer possibilities, not probabilities. They don’t have the level of proof to send the case to trial.”
Thompson agreed that the case is based on circumstantial evidence. A Franklin County jury found Burroughs not guilty of manslaughter in 2018 in the criminal trial.
“If there was a smoking gun, Greg Burroughs would be in the penitentiary right now,” Thompson said before pointing to a list of nearly two dozen facts in the complaint that cast suspicion on Burroughs.
Among those were:
- Text messages threatening to kill Sinclair and to burn her home down that were sent less than a week before she was shot;
- Sinclair was left-handed but the fatal shot was fired behind her right ear from an odd angle;
- Sinclair was naked from the waist down in her car when she was shot;
- Burroughs provided inconsistent statements to law enforcement after the shooting;
- Burroughs called friend/attorney Kyle Robertson twice before dialing 911 immediately after the shooting.
- Burroughs had changed clothes before law enforcement responded to the scene of the shooting and his hands tested positive for gunshot residue;
- Burroughs’ hands had very little blood on them despite the fact Sinclair was bleeding profusely and he said he was rendering aid but didn’t wash his hands.
“So many pieces of circumstantial evidence add up,” Thompson said. “There is a gun; it’s just not smoking.”
A motion for summary judgment means that the filing party doesn’t believe there’s enough evidence for a case to go to trial, so it’s a request for the judge to dismiss a case instead of letting a jury decide. It’s rare for a judge grant summary judgment, but the motions and responses can lay out the facts the attorneys plan to emphasize in trial.
Williamson cited case law to support his ruling to deny summary judgment and to allow circumstantial evidence.
“ ... (Burroughs’) statements regarding the circumstances of Sinclair’s death — as would be expected — (are) wholly favorable to his version of the incident,” the judge wrote. “Tragically, Sinclair is not able to give her version of what happened ... (so) they must rely greatly on circumstantial evidence.”
The judge’s ruling also noted some inconsistencies in Burroughs’ statement to Laurel police immediately after the shooting. The first officer on the scene noted that “Sinclair’s right hand was still around the grip of the handgun and resting in her lap, and that Sinclair’s left hand was on top of her right hand in her lap. This, after a bullet had entered, pierced and exited her head.”
Williamson also pointed out that Burroughs told investigators that Sinclair wanted to have sex in the driveway after they arrived home from a night out and that her clothes were in his truck “because that’s where she pulled them off.” Investigators later found her jeans, underwear and shoes in a shopping bag in the closet of the master bedroom, the judge wrote.
The judge also cited the testimony of a medical examiner who said that the fatal shot was a “distant wound” because there was no gunshot residue on Sin- clair’s scalp.
“Considering all of the evidence together ... the Court concludes that there is enough circumstantial evidence to take the Plaintiffs’ claims out of the realm of mere conjecture and plant them within the realm of reasonable inference,” Williamson concluded. “The Defendant’s Motion for Summary Judgment is hereby DENIED.”
As with the criminal trial, Burroughs was granted a change of venue for the civil case. It will be tried in Neshoba County, but no date has been set.
Juries in criminal trials must be unanimous in their decisions and they must believe a defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
In civil cases, jurors can consider circumstantial evidence as well as prior bad acts, and only nine of the 12 empaneled have to agree on a verdict. Burroughs’ lawsuit against the Laurel Police Department and the city was set for trial this Monday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg, but it was delayed because of COVID, court officials said. No new date had been set.
The city is being defended by attorneys Brett Robinson and Chris McDaniel in a lawsuit that was filed by Hattiesburg attorney Daniel Waide on behalf of Burroughs. They were seeking unspecified damages, claiming that his Constitutional rights were violated and his reputation in the community ruined.
Burroughs’ complaint that he was detained by police for too long with no probable cause was the only one with merit, according to the ruling by Judge Taylor McNeel.
