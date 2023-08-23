Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators have made a sixth arrest in an apparent ATV theft ring that was operating in Jones County.
Bill Brooks, 26, of Mount Olive was arrested for grand larceny on Tuesday and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“Our entire Criminal Investigations Division team has worked on these cases and continue to pursue leads,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “I am very proud of the hard work done by members of our department who have worked on investigating these ATV theft cases, assisted in executing search warrants and made arrests. Their hard work has yielded great results.”
Approximately two dozen ATVS and dirtbikes have been recovered from locations on Highway 28 in the Calhoun Community and on South 14th Avenue in Laurel.
Quartarious Wilson, 28, Kevin Palmer, 23, and Antwune Washington, 20, all of Laurel, were charged with grand larceny, along with Kahmaree Brown, 18, of Sandersville, and Macon Walters, 20, of Ovett was charged with accessory. All have been released on $10,000 bond, which was set in Jones County Justice Court.
