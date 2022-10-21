A South Jones football player was seriously injured and airlifted after crashing overnight around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Ovett-Moselle Road.
Darrin McGillberry, 17, was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the opposite side of the road and ejected him, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
McGillberry was identified by family members on Facebook, who asked for prayers for him as he went into surgery at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
An unidentified 16-year-old passenger in the car with McGilberry reportedly told deputies that he blacked out momentarily, and when he came to, he saw that the driver had been thrown out the driver’s side window. The wreck occurred near Tibbehoy Creek Road.
Volunteers from Moselle, Ovett, Union, Southwest Jones and South Jones responded along with the JCSD.
