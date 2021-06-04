Ivory Broome, 15, remembered for encouraging others
•
A teenager who was known for trying to make life better for others was killed in an automobile crash in south Jones County on Thursday morning.
Ivory Broome, 15, who had just finished her sophomore year at South Jones High School, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital. She was a passenger in a Ford Focus that collided with a Ford van on Evans Creek Road just before 7:15 a.m.
“She was so full of life … she loved everybody,” said her great-aunt Carolyn Patterson. “She was so kind. Her dad owns assisted-living facilities, and she volunteered to help there all of the time. If she saw someone who was sad, she would try to cheer them up. She was forever encouraging others.”
Ivory and her brother Alex were adopted by Brent Broome when they were 5 and 3, respectively.
“They all had a bond that can’t be described,” Patterson said. “When they say that you don’t have to be blood to love, it makes me think of them.”
And Ivory loved her family and enjoyed camping and fishing, Patterson said.
Brent Broome’s mother died in January, and he “still was not over losing her,” Patterson said. “He’s just a broken man right now.”
Volunteers from Union and Johnson responded to the crash, just east of Moselle, along with EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Hydraulic and battery-powered rescue tools had to be used to extricate the teen from the mangled vehicle. It appeared that the car was out of control when it was struck on the passenger’s side by the van, according to the JCSD report. The cause of the crash was still under investigation.
Hunter Allen Pierce, 18, of Ellisville was driving the Focus and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. Anthony Freeman, 62, no address listed, was driving the van, and he declined transport for treatment.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this crash,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young lady.”
