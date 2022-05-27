The motto at Jones College is “Inspiring Greatness.” Dr. Jesse Smith, president of the college, said that motto is especially fitting for the 660 graduates in the Class of 2022, which has inspired administrators, faculty and staff as they persevered through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You were required to adapt in unprecedented circumstances. The level of success you attained in the midst of this season of uncertainty is remarkable. Your commitment to the classroom, your strong work ethic and your engagement in the Jones community are evidence of the future impact you will have in the world,” said Smith.
Much like the Class of 2022, Smith said keynote speaker and former TOPGUN Navy pilot Maj. Nick Laviano also embodies the college’s theme. The Ellisville native graduated from Jones County Junior College in 2005 as a student-athlete, playing soccer and golf.
He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University in 2008 and was accepted into the United States Navy Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an Ensign in January 2009.
A few years later after being designated as a naval aviator, his first operational assignment was in Lemoore, Calif., attached to the Strike Fighter Squadron 86 (VFA-86), where he flew the FA-18E Super Hornet. While there, he pursued his lifelong dream and apply to the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as TOPGUN.
“The (TOPGUN) course was three months long and it was extremely demanding,” Laviano said in reference to the group that gained fame with the 1986 Tom Cruise film Top Gun and is back in the spotlight with the film Top Gun Maverick, which is showing in local theaters now. “To this day, I still consider graduating TOPGUN as the highlight of my career. I was also lucky enough to remain on staff as a TOPGUN instructor at the conclusion of my class. Over the following three years, I worked with the most talented group of individuals I’d ever met. It was extremely humbling and rewarding.”
After serving 12 years active duty in the Navy, Maj. Laviano joined the District of Columbia Air National Guard, flying the F16 while living in Alexandria, Va., with his wife Alicia and son Myles. As he was preparing for the JC commencement address, Laviano realized a mantra repeated at TOPGUN would be the best advice he could share with the Class of 2022.
“Be humble, approachable and credible,” he said. “These three words are how you are expected to act as a student, and more importantly, how you are expected to act as an instructor. If you are not humble, approachable and credible, you will not be an effective instructor. Therefore, you will not be able to pass on the knowledge you gained through your training. I realized, this doesn’t just pertain to the military side of things, but also to everyday life.”
At some point in our lives, Laviano reasoned, everyone will be a teacher, mentor, adviser or a consultant and part of the responsibility of having this knowledge is passing it on to future generations.
“If you are not humble, approachable and credible, people you are expected to train will not seek out your advice and thus break the chain you worked hard to achieve,” said Laviano.
With Laviano’s example of success and words of wisdom, Smith reminded the graduates that the sky is the limit for them, too.
“Graduates, I hope you see that your beginning here at Jones College can lead you anywhere in the world. Specifically, from a seat in Calculus Based Physics into the cockpit of America’s most advanced fighter jets,” Smith said. “Literally, the sky is the limit! Beyond that, you can see Major Laviano’s flight plan, that you could also climb into the clouds as a TOPGUN. What could we learn from his life? He’s a great American and JC graduate and he certainly embodies our theme, ‘Inspiring Greatness!’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.