SkyWest Airlines has announced its intention to terminate service at 29 regional airports nationwide, including Hattiesburg-Laurel, in response to a nation-wide pilot shortage.
SkyWest officials announced Thursday that they will file a public notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday to announce its intention to end service to those 29 airports once replacement carriers are found.
“We’re already working on alternatives,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “Fortunately, we’ve got the top air-service consultant in the country working with us, and he had alerted us the pilot shortage could trigger something like this.
“We expect no changes in the next 90 days, although efforts will be under way to identify a replacement carrier that best meets Pine Belt passenger needs, including our military passengers.
“The transition process could take until the end of the year, and SkyWest has committed to do its best to serve us until that transition can smoothly occur.”
The 29 airports affected are all Essential Air Service airports. The federal government’s EAS program provides subsidies to airlines that operate air service into smaller airports that are vital to economic strength in their communities.
All 29 of the airports are served by United Airlines, with SkyWest as the carrier.
