A Laurel man who was reportedly running vehicles off the road in the Powers Community on Monday afternoon was found asleep in an SUV and arrested, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Anselmo Mendez Rodriguez, 41, was sleeping in a running Tahoe in the middle of Powers Drive when JCSD Sgt. Derick Knight and Deputies Chase Smith and James “Peaches” Smith found him. They had been searching for a vehicle fitting that description after receiving numerous reports of an “alleged impaired driver” in the area, according to reports.
Witnesses said that Rodriguez had traveled from Laurel on Highway 84 East to Highway 184, “forcing several vehicles to leave the roadway to avoid being hit head-on,” the report continued.
Rodriguez was reportedly awakened, arrested and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a charge of felony DUI, obstructing a public roadway, driving with no insurance, no seatbelt and no license. The felony DUI charge means he’s had at least two DUI convictions in the previous five years.
