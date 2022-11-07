Habitual shoplifter with 29 convictions to prison after nabbing $1,400 worth of Newports
•
A 66-year-old Laurel man with more than two dozen shoplifting convictions stole $1,400 worth of cigarettes in two stops at a local convenience store last summer ... but nicotine is not his problem, he said.
Vincent Cooley said he is addicted to crack, and that’s the reason he stole eight cartons of Newport cigarettes — valued at $720 — from the Clark’s store on Highway 11 in South Laurel in July 2021 and again in August 2021.
“It sounds to me like you’re addicted to Newports,” Judge Dal Williamson said.
Cooley was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of felony shoplifting. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he is supposed to serve all of the time day for day, with no chance for early release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,400 to Clark’s.
Cooley went into the store last July and took eight cartons of cigarettes, then he went in again the next month with someone who “took a soda to create a distraction,” prosecutor Katie Sumrall said, and swiped eight more cartons of smokes, hiding them under a jacket.
Cooley’s record shows that he has 11 counts of first-offense shoplifting and 18 counts of second-offense shoplifting on his lengthy record. Being sentenced as a habitual offender means this is at least his third felony conviction.
“You can’t keep doing this without any consequences,” Williamson said, noting that Cooley comes across as a “nice fellow.”
Cooley said he has four children and his parents are 92 and 91.
“I just need help,” Cooley said. “I need to seek psychological help. Cocaine addiction is something serious.”
The judge ordered that Cooley receive long-term addiction treatment while he is in MDOC custody. After he is released, he will be on post-release supervision under MDOC for three years and have to participate in the court’s community service program. He will have to pay a total of $3,367.50 in court fees and fines, which includes the restitution to Clark’s. He was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
Another man who was responsible for numerous vehicle break-ins in North Laurel was also sent to prison. Robert Fairley, 25, of Bay Springs was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of MDOC after pleading guilty to burglary of an auto. He admitted to participating in the break-in of seven vehicles in the Pinehaven Drive area in October 2021.
“I have no excuse, Your Honor,” Fairley said when the judge asked why he did it.
In addition to the prison time, Fairley will have to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC and participate in the court’s community service program. He will also have to pay $1,927.50 in court fees. He was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
Timothy Rowell, 34, of Ovett was ordered to serve three years in MDOC custody after pleading guilty to burglary and motor vehicle theft. In June 2021, he took a 2003 Lincoln Navigator from Scott Wilson’s residence and broke into Linda Stringer’s home and stole a .380-caliber handgun.
“Drugs,” Rowell said when the judge asked why he committed the crimes. “But I’m clean now.”
Rowell has three felony convictions now, so the next one, he will likely be sentenced as a habitual offender, the judge warned.
“You need to get your life turned around,” Williamson told him. “Your kids need you.”
The minimum prison sentence for breaking into a home is usually eight years, Williamson said, but the home belongs to the defendant’s mother-in-law, and she was in agreement with the lesser sentence, he said.
Rowell is also facing a three-year sentence on similar charges in Wayne County.
In addition to the prison time, he will have to spend two years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees of $2,555, which included $200 in restitution to Stringer. The SUV was recovered after Rowell was caught by Petal police a few hours after it was taken. Rowell was represented by Pacific. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin prosecuted the case.
