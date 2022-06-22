A proposed project to make traffic flow safer on 16th Avenue is already causing snarls.
At least 75 business owners and residents attended a meeting Monday night to object to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s plan to place a raised median and limited turn-arounds along a 3.5-mile stretch of Laurel’s busiest business district.
Other communities across the state have had similar projects done by the state, and business owners reported that it restricted access to their shops and hurt their bottom line, Ron Swindall told the crowd.
“The people of the Free State of Jones need to stand and fight to make sure that this doesn’t happen to Jones County,” Swindall said.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors hosted the meeting at South Central Place on 16th Avenue. MDOT officials were invited, but no one from that agency was able to attend, board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley announced.
Business owners are still struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19, storms, supply-chain issues and skyrocketing fuel prices, so they don’t need more obstacles, board President Johnny Burnett said.
“They’re just trying to survive,” he said. “They don’t need this, too.”
The project was not proposed by local government officials, board members said, but they are working to help local business owners and residents organize to prevent it.
“The people need to stand up and be counted,” Burnett said.
MDOT had apparently been doing a detailed study for the project for some time, Supervisor Larry Dykes said, “but we didn’t know about it until last week.”
The project is being mandated for safety purposes, MDOT officials have said.
“There’s a better way (to make it safer) than by hurting the businesses on 16th Avenue,” Dykes said.
Officials have said that traffic-accident data dictates that the changes be made to the roadway, from Interstate 59 to Audubon Drive on Highway 15 North, known to locals as 16th Avenue. But the proposed changes will create more danger, not make the roadway safer, several people who spoke out said. The limited turn- arounds for big-truck traffic will cause more congestion and forcing vehicles to make U-turns to go back to businesses could cause more high-speed, serious crashes instead of the “fender-benders” that occur frequently now. That will also force more traffic — including 18-wheelers — to side streets in residential areas, which will damage pavement and create danger for children and others who live along those roads.
And with no center turn lane for emergency vehicles to use, response times will be slower, several people noted. Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) explained how the project same about, pointing out that it originated at the federal level.
“The Biden Administration has a pot of money, and they pulled up data,” and the stretch of road in Laurel “met the threshold” for the number of traffic accidents to “mandate these changes,” he said. “That’s where it all came about.”
He and other officials indicated that when MDOT receives mandates like that from the federal government, the changes have to be done or it risks losing federal funding. Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King is the official “with the pot of money” and control of highway projects in Jones County.
“It’s like they’re putting agun to our head and saying, ‘Do it or else we’ll withhold your money,’” said Larry Loftin, another 16th Avenue business owner. “We’ve got to fight this.”
Scoggin said, “The only thing to do is get in touch with Tom King ... and good luck with that.”
Scoggin, who is a nurse practitioner, also talked about the project from a practical standpoint.
“I worked with the ambulance service for five years,” he said, “and the center lane was sometimes the only way to get up and down 16th Avenue.”
Lonnie Stephens, who had his Boy Scout Troop 44 at the meeting, said, “If drivers would shut down their social media on 16th Avenue, it would probably do more to cut down on accidents. A poll of 138 people at 16th Avenue businesses showed that no one was for the project, Swindall said. Business leaders in Hernando, Starkville, Petal and Gulfport told him that raised-median projects on their busiest roadways had a negative effect on business, he said.
“The fact that MDOT is not here speaks volumes,” said Bo Asmar, who’s had a business on 16th Avenue since 1964. “We need to get together and get this stopped ... Go above their heads.” Former City Councilman and 16th Avenue business owner Ralph Kenny said he was disappointed that city officials — who were invited to the meeting, supervisors noted — didn’t have a seat on the panel to “hear concerns” of business owners.
Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys — whose district is made up mostly of the city — is the only board member who didn’t attend.
Councilman Kevin Kelly was in the audience and spoke to the crowd. He said he would talk to a Congressional delegate — his brother, U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly — that night and find out “what actions are available.” He also expressed disappointment in the official who is responsible for the project.
“We need a response from Mr. King ... That’s unacceptable,” he said. “We need to hear from him.”
Asmar, Kenny and Swindall spoke to the City Council about their concerns during the Citizens’ Forum of Tuesday’s regular meeting. Swindall handed out a sheet that showed 46-plus businesses whose representatives indicated they would be “negatively impacted” by the barriers that prevent direct left turns into their parking lots.
Burnett asked the audience of 75-plus if anyone was for the project and no one raised a hand.
“Do we file an injunction to put a stop to this? What’s the next step?” business owner Ken Keyes asked. Ashley is working on that, Burnett said. In the meantime, she encouraged people to fill out comment forms that would be submitted to MDOT, and that information will be used in a meeting that’s being set up by the state agency in July. Work is designated to begin at the end of 2023, according to the project plan.
“We don’t need to spend money on this when it could be used to build roads and things people want,” Burnett said. “We want to take care of our businesses. We’re with you 100 percent.”
