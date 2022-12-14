Judge doesn't buy excuses, sentences career criminal
A career criminal who has a habit of providing “sob story” excuses sat in a wheelchair and tried to blame his latest failings on the death of his son, but the judge quickly shut down that line of defense.
Daniel Perry, 39, was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve eight years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Those four felonies stem from a high-speed chase he led local law enforcement officials on in August that ended when the stolen Kia Soul he was in ran out of gas in south Jones County. Perry’s son Dalton Edwards, 19, was killed in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road in September.
“I can’t make excuses for the mistakes I’ve made in my past, but I lost my son two months ago ...” Perry said.
That’s when Judge Dal Williamson cut him off, saying, “You endangered the lives of others ... Let’s not blame that on the death of your son.”
Perry has a long criminal history, and a history of failing to meet the requirements of his release, such as reporting to community service and to probation officers and paying court costs and fines.
Williamson questioned whether he should accept the plea agreement, noting Perry’s history — which includes getting kicked out of a restitution center, where he was sent to pay off court fees instead of prison after a past failure to pay.
“If I go along with this, he’ll be right back out on the drug scene, not reporting to community service or paying his fees,” the judge said.
Perry promised him it would be different this time, his voice cracking as he said, “I’m not, it’s over ... You have my word. I’ve still got two kids left to be there for. I’m going to catch up on my fees and do some sort of community service. I’ve changed my life. Please have mercy on me this time.”
Williamson said he didn’t believe the defendant, and he questioned if Perry was in a wheelchair at the time he led the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Ellisville police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the chase from Calhoun to Highway 588, near Monroe Road, in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Jasper County.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin and public defender Patrick Pacific represented Perry.
“If I’m going to do what’s best for the county, I would get you out of here for as long as I could,” Williamson said.
He accepted the plea agreement for Perry to serve eight years, but he upped his MDOC post-release supervision time from two years to three years to give him more time to pay off fines under the court’s supervision. While he’s on post-release supervision and violates the terms of his release, he can be sent back to prison.
“If you violate, you’re going back for the three years,” Williamson said.
The judge did make a provision for another defendant who had recently experienced a death in the family.
Tyrel Gray, 39, was in court to plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine and credit card fraud on Wednesday, but his father died unexpectedly the previous night, so the judge agreed to allow him to make arrangements for and attend his father’s funeral before beginning his sentence.
Gray was ordered to serve four years in the full-time custody of MDOC then four years on MDOC post-release supervision. He was caught with 3.846 grams of meth during a traffic stop by the JCSD and he admitted to using his uncle’s credit card to pay his electric bills.
If Gray does not report to the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning, his sentence will double to eight years to serve. District Attorney Brad Thompson, public defender Matt Sherman and Gray agreed to those terms.
