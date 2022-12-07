Plan passes despite pushback from FSCAU
•
The Jones County School District board passed a new Social Emotional Learning program that has sparked some controversy between its members and members of the Free State Citizens Action Union. The SEL program is a new program that the board has had at East Jones Elementary School this year, and the board unanimously approved paying $56,000 to bring the program to the rest of county schools in Monday night’s meeting.
“We had a meeting with the Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker, and he promised us that an SEL program would not and was not being used in Jones County schools,” said Buck Torske, the head of the FSCAU.
In the October school board meeting, the FSCAU brought several things to the school board, including a packet that listed several concerns, including SEL programs, Title IX and the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
Torske and several other members of the FSCAU came to the December board meeting in hopes of convincing members that SEL and similar programs were not in the best interests of Jones County schools. But board members were silent when Torske asked them how they felt about the programs. Later in the meeting, after many of the FSCAU members had walked out, the board voted to pass the SEL program. That move surprised many FSCAU members.
“I think a group of educators has to rethink their priorities, when a group from the community comes to them and asks questions, and they don’t have the time to read what they have sent in, that is a problem,” said David Moffett, retired dean of Mississippi State University’s Meridian campus. “We don’t have any children that go to these schools, but this isn’t about our children — this is about protecting the youth in our community.”
The SEL program is a national and statewide program that is being developed to help student-teacher relationships and how teachers handle issues such as suicide prevention and awareness.The program is also intended to help teachers communicate those problems to students' parents and the proper authorities, if deemed necessary.
FSCAU members are concerned that the SEL program calls on teachers to become unlicensed therapists for students, plus the program has a familiar look to Critical Race Theory, they said.
“The way we look at it is that there isn’t enough evidence to start with,” FSCAU member Kevin West said. “We came to the school board in October to ask for information and to plead with them that CRT not be used in our schools, and they promised us that no programs like that would be used.
“Then today they pushed for an SEL program that they told us was not being used in the schools, nor would it be used in schools. Just to find out that (EJE) has been using it since the start of 2022 and that they had already planned to expand it is deceitful to us.”
Superintendent Tommy Parker said that the SEL program is good for Jones County schools, plus it’s required.
“By state law, all employees have to be taught and have some understanding of suicide prevention,” Parker said. “We have to go through just one hour of training every year, and so we have purchased a program to have more training to help them connect with their students and become more aware. It’s just to teach them to become more aware of their students.”
The SEL program has a full basis around activities and other points to help teachers understand their students.
“The way SEL is set up, students will have activities in the classroom,” Parker said. “Now, say you had a student that has always participated and has always been very happy and outgoing, and now all of a sudden, they aren’t. This program helps teachers to see that so that they can refer them to the school counselor so they can then talk to them about how they feel inside.
“A lot of teachers don’t get that type of training in school, so we have this program to help them get the training they need. Everything that is being taught is being sent home with children so that parents have the curriculum for the school year.
“Now, of course, different teachers are going to teach it differently because none of them are the same, but anyone can go and look at the different programs and see what we are teaching.”
The SEL program will run through the 2023-24 school year and may be updated and changed depending on the board’s knowledge of how the program is working, Parker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.