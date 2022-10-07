State Sen. Melanie Sojourner spoke to the Free State Citizens Action Union on Thursday night at Faith Arena Church. Sojourner told the crowd that she will spend the next year focusing on getting Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann out of office. “Delbert has no business leading a conservative state like Mississippi,” she said. Sojourner, who hails from Natchez, told the Free State group and their guests that she really hopes that State Sen. Chris McDaniel — “a true conservative” — decides to run for the position. “The leadership of Chris McDaniel would change everything,” she said
