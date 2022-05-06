A week after a corrections officer got in trouble with the law for her role in the death of a beloved downtown Ocean Springs rooster, a co-worker of hers was in trouble for taking care of chickens in his yard in Laurel.
Carlos Martin went before the Laurel City Council to appeal the Planning Commission’s denial of his request for a special exception to continue to house chickens in a coop behind his house on Sandy T. Gavin Avenue. They’ve been there for “three to four years, with no problems,” he said, but a complaint brought the matter to the attention of city officials.
Martin, who identified himself as a corrections officer for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, said he was trying to go about the matter in the right way.
“I work for the law, and I want to abide by the law,” he said.
Martin told the council that he has four hens, no roosters, and the eggs they produce are given to his elderly mother and neighbors, at no charge, he added.
“We just lost a corrections officer because of a rooster she took that caused chaos in that city,” he said. “If they can all stand behind that rooster, why do people here want to run mine off. I never got a fair shake.”
Neighbor Felix Fenderson spoke on behalf of Martin, saying, “Another city can support a rooster; why can’t we support someone with chickens who’s giving back.”
He also noted that exceptions have been made in the city for some people who requested a variance.
“There should be steps to consider” for city officials, Martin said. “Come see my place. It’s never been a problem before ... but all of the sudden, the heat comes on.”
Ward 6 Councilwoman Grace Amos said if Martin was allowed to keep his chickens, “then 50 others in the neighborhood” could make an argument to keep the livestock in the same area, and that would “create chaos.”
She made a motion to deny Martin’s request and Councilman Jason Capers seconded her motion. The council voted 5-1 to deny, with Andrea Ellis voting in favor. Councilman George Carmichael — who has been an outspoken critic of allowing chickens in residential areas — was unable to attend the meeting because of a prior commitment, council President Tony Thaxton said at the beginning of the meeting.
Jones County Juvenile Corrections Officer Kendra Shaffer, 35, caused an uproar last week when Ocean Springs police charged her with misdemeanor animal cruelty for her role in the disappearance and death of Carl, a well-known rooster who strutted the streets of Ocean Springs and perched in front of its businesses.
She is seen on surveillance footage taking him from his roost around 3 a.m. one Sunday and his body was later found in Biloxi. Shaffer was set to go before a judge in Ocean Springs Municipal Court on Wednesday. She was fired by Sheriff Joe Berlin after she was charged with the crime.
