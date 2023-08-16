A Powers man is suffering from multiple stab wounds and his 17-year-old son is in custody facing a felony charge.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call on Dry Swamp Road just before 10 p.m. on Monday. The victim was inside the residence suffering from severe stab wounds, according to a press release from the JCSD. The teen — who has not been identified — was taken into custody by deputies outside the home.
The victim, identified only as a 38-year-old man, was being tended to by two women when JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter arrived on the scene and administered first-aid before being joined by emergency medical responders from the Powers Volunteer Fire Department, which was right around the corner.
EMServ Ambulance arrived and continued caring for the victim, who was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center as a Powers emergency medical responder rode along to help control bleeding from one of the many knife wounds.
The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Youth Court before Judge Wayne Thompson. He will have a hearing there, and it’s likely he will be adjudicated as an adult and face charges in Jones County Circuit Court.
“We certainly commend the actions of the two civilians, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders, EMServ medics and our deputies who teamed up to administer life-saving medical care to the stabbing victim in the pre-hospital setting,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This incident is under investigation, and we are working to determine the facts leading up to the altercation that preceded the stabbing of the father by his son.”
The victim was being treated at a regional hospital.
