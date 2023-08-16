Demolition contractors returned to the Soso gymnasium site on Wednesday morning, only to be shut down by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The Soso Police Department received an early-morning call from Dennis Kelly of the MDEQ to have all demolition work at the site ceased immediately. The trackhoe deployed in the demolition was stopped in its tracks shortly thereafter.
“I was told in the call to come out and shut it down,” Soso Police Chief Jimmy McCoy said. “That's the last we have heard on anything.”
Kelly, an enforcement representative of the MDEQ, arrived at the site an hour and a half later and served Jones County School District’s Director of Maintenance Lance Mauldin with documentation that halted the removal of debris from the 84-year-old structure, which was reduced to rubble on Saturday morning.
Representatives from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History stated Monday that the demolition of the structure was a violation of the State Antiquities Law, and that the matter has been reported to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for further review.
On July 25, the MDAH published a legal advertisement in the Leader-Call that declared that the Soso Gymnasium was under consideration as a Mississippi Landmark under the Antiquities Law. That law states that permits must be issued by the MDAH for any demolition of “property that is eligible for Mississippi Landmark designation, as determined by MDAH.”
Centerpoint Energy work crews also arrived at the site mid-morning to perform utility work on the structure. It is unclear what that work entailed, but they also were put on hold.
When a Leader-Call reporter identified himself to Mauldin for comment, the reporter was told to “step back away.”
Once Kelly served the papers and held a discussion with Mauldin, they both immediately got in their vehicles and left the premises.
“They have some paperwork to complete, and I don’t know how long it will take to complete,” Kelly said when reached by phone. “They might be able to continue today, I don’t know.”
Kelly referred all other questions to Jan Schaefer, communications director with the MDEQ. She informed the Leader-Call that she was looking into the matter and would provide comment as soon as possible.
“Has an asbestos evaluation been done?” Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill asked. “If so, when and by whom? When they pick this debris up, is asbestos just being scattered everywhere?”
Jones County School District Attorney Risher Caves declined to comment on the matter, citing attorney-client confidentiality.
