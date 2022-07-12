A Soso teenager was critically injured by a tree that fell on his family’s home on Tuesday morning. The teen was going to be airlifted because of the extent of his injuries, but two helicopters were unable to land directly in Soso.
Around 5:09 a.m., Soso, Calhoun and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a person trapped under a tree, which had fallen onto a mobile home. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a 14-year-old in his bed, being crushed by a tree which had fallen directly on him, and they immediately began emergency medical treatment, using chainsaws to cut the tree.
After initially being unable to remove the tree using the chainsaws, firefighters used jaws of life and a ram to raise it enough to pull the victim out of the area.
It took firefighters 29 minutes after the initial call to extricate the teen. EMServ Ambulance Service transported the victim to the hospital after two rescue helicopters were unable to launch. The Soso Police Department and Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded. The victim sustained what appeared to be life threatening injuries.
The teenager is currently in the Pediatric ICU at UMMC in Jackson.
— Dana Bumgardner, PIO Jones Fire Council, contributed to this report.
