Storm-warning sirens have been phased out in favor of a high-tech system that is a fraction of the cost and far more reliable. That’s the message that Paul Sheffield wants to trumpet across Jones County.
“We’re just trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars ... save money and save lives,” said Sheffield, who is director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
The Hyper-Reach alert system — which warns residents of bad weather or other danger in their area by cellphone, computer and/or landline — got a workout on Wednesday. At one point, there were six active tornado warnings in Jones County.
“I’ve never seen that in all my years,” Sheffield said, shaking his head. “We couldn’t keep up with everything that was going on.”
Amazingly, none of the ominous, rotating funnel clouds that hovered over Ellisville, Laurel and Sandersville — and sent 80 people scrambling to the Jones County Safe Room during the midday and afternoon hours — produced a twister that touched down.
“We are extremely blessed,” Sheffield said. “The people of Jones County got an early Christmas present.”
A suspected tornado did strike a couple of residences on Crowder Road, outside of Ovett, in the predawn hours.
“It shook our house and I just got my kids in the hall bathroom and called my brother to come help us,” said Kayla Crowder Rowland, who rode out the storm with daughters Kennedy, 14, and Karley, 22 months. “I was not one to ever be scared of bad weather, but it made me a believer. It was the scariest sound ever.”
The skirting and some boards were blown off her mobile home and trees were knocked down and broke a fence in their pasture. The pool house behind her mother Marilyn Crowder’s home was destroyed and there was damage to the property where her brother Kevin Crowder, his wife Erica and their kids Ady, 16, and Brody, 11, huddled together.
“We are all OK, and that’s what we are grateful for,” Rowland said, adding that Dixie Electric and county officials were “quick to respond and help” and neighbors fixed the fence so their cows wouldn’t get out. “God was definitely with us, as it could have been so much worse than it was.”
The residents on Crowder Road are a good example of why the Hyper-Reach system is an improvement over sirens, Sheffield said. They’re in a location that likely is out of the hearing range of the sirens, especially when wind and rain are whipping through the air. Rowland said her sister-in-law did get an alert. That was for a severe thunderstorm, Sheffield said, because the National Weather Service didn’t issue a tornado warning at that time. It hasn’t been declared a tornado by NWS, but it was a “rotating thunderstorm and appeared to have a short debris signature,” which is characteristic of a tornado, he said.
Jones County is a pioneer in the state with the Hyper-Alert system, which was put into use in October 2021. Since then, several more counties have signed up for it. The benefit, Sheffield said, is that the annual subscription fee for the county is $14,000. The cost for one siren is $25,000, and the county has 20 of them that don’t cover the entire population with the precision and efficiency that the high-tech system does.
“There are 25 points of failure in each siren,” he said, pointing to all of the parts from activators to backup marine batteries, and even then, each notifies an average of only 2,700 people at a time — and that’s if conditions are perfect, which they rarely are in severe weather, Sheffield said.
Parts are scarce for the siren systems, and people to work on them are even harder to find now, making maintenance costly, if it can be done at all, he said.
When the Easter tornado of 2020 struck, the Soso siren was torn up, and when a second F4 tornado was approaching the area 20 minutes later, there was no way to alert residents, and no way for EOC officials to know that the sirens weren’t going off there.
“I understand that people don’t like things to change,” Sheffield said, “but this is much better.”
He noted that the siren system was designed for the Cold War to alert people in case of a raid, but it was adapted for use in weather warnings when that no longer seemed like a threat.
“It was a great use for that time in history, but we have modern, better technology now,” Sheffield said.
The Hyper-Reach system can also be used to warn people of hazmat threats, active shooters and potentially dangerous suspects who are on the loose in certain areas. People have to sign up for it, but the messages will also be sent inside a “geofence” for tourists and other people passing through. Those who sign up can get alerts in different modes and languages. Calls automatically go to landlines.
There have been some complaints about the persistent alerts, but if someone opts out, Sheffield documents it so “we can show their family if they die” in a storm or some other situation for which an alert was sent, he said.
“We felt like this was the best tool we could find to get the message out to the public,” Sheffield said in a story published in the Leader-Call last December. “It’s actually less expensive than our previous technology. For the cost of repairing one tornado siren, we could pay for this service for two years.”
Residents can access the free service by visiting hyper-reach.com/msjonessignup.html, calling or texting “alerts” to 601-438-3124, downloading the Hyper-Reach app at the Google or Apple store.
