Mississippians age 16 or older are eligible to be vaccinated at South Central Regional Medical
SCRMC recommends vaccinations for the following people:
• Persons age 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
• Vaccinations are strongly encouraged for people 50 years of age and older. This population remains the most vulnerable group, with 94 percent of the reported deaths and more than 80 percent of the hospitalizations occurring in these age groups.
• Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.
• Anyone can be vaccinated if they have tested positive for COVID-19 if you wait until your isolation period is over and your symptoms have significantly improved.
Who should not be vaccinated:
• You should not take the vaccine if you have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications.
• If you have had any other type of vaccination in the last two weeks, you should not be vaccinated against COVID-19 yet. Make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at least two weeks after you receive any other vaccination.
Center’s COVID Vaccination Clinic. Vaccinations are available on Fridays and Saturdays in April at the former SCRMC Wellness Center at 23 Mason St. in Laurel (across from Sawmill Square Mall). Appointments are required for vaccinations and are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule, register online at southcentralvaccines.as.me/. To schedule appointments by phone, call 601-426-4990, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination are not required to be an established patient at SCRMC and/or South Central Clinics. There is no out-of-pocket expense. South Central asks that those attending bring their driver’s license. Also, those who are insured to bring their insurance card. This vaccine is 100 percent covered by all insurance companies. If uninsured, vaccinations are available at no charge to individual through federal funding.
Vaccinations provided at South Central COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic are administered by medical professionals. Anyone who has had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications, consult with a medical provider about vaccination before scheduling an appointment.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit southcentralvaccines.as.me/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.