A South Jones graduate who served her country was killed in a crash in a construction zone on Interstate 59 early Monday morning.
Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg was traveling north on I-59 when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving crashed into a concrete barrier near mile-marker 76, left the road and rolled over, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
After graduating from South Jones, Watson served in the U.S. Air Force, according to messages and photos that were posted on Facebook.
She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said she hit one of the concrete dividers in a construction area near the airport just before 6:30 a.m.
Volunteer firefighters from Southwest Jones responded along with the Jones County Coroner’s Office and MHP.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council contributed
