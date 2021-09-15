The South Jones High School homecoming court for 2021 was selected.
Eighth-grade maids are Kambree Freeman and Leah Rhodes. Freshmen maids are Saylor Hammond and Kamryn Boyette, and sophomore maids Harleigh Fortenberry and Shannon Morgan. Junior maids Cameron Tran and Ashlynn Jefcoat, senior maids Aubrey Register and Karley Parker.
Football maids are Phallyn Clark and Weslyn Blackwell; student Body maids are Emily Rivers and Taylor Robinson. Mr. South Jones Junior High is Greyson Sumrall, and Miss South Jones Junior is High Addison Magee. Mr. South Jones High School is Sawyer Griffith and Miss South Jones High School Sumer Boyette. 2021 Homecoming Queen is Mellee Diers.
They were presented at The Reservation on Friday, when the Brave beat Forrest County Agricultural High School, 49-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.